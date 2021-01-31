DNotes (NOTE) Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last Week

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. DNotes has a total market capitalization of $5,304.86 and $31,914.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DNotes coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DNotes has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 47.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 57.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 59.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DNotes

DNotes (CRYPTO:NOTE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. DNotes’ official website is dnotescoin.com . DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

Buying and Selling DNotes

DNotes can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DNotes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DNotes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

