Dock (DOCK) Market Cap Achieves $13.14 Million

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One Dock token can currently be purchased for about $0.0209 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Dock has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. Dock has a market cap of $13.14 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dock alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00068076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.16 or 0.00908928 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00056165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005896 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,504.50 or 0.04452009 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000186 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00032338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00020204 BTC.

Dock Token Profile

Dock (CRYPTO:DOCK) is a token. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 627,697,556 tokens. The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official website is dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dock

Dock can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.