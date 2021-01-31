Dock Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.39 Million (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Dock has a total market capitalization of $13.64 million and approximately $4.39 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dock token can now be bought for $0.0217 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dock has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00066663 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.73 or 0.00887587 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00050767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005666 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,479.38 or 0.04395494 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000186 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00030579 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00019887 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock is a token. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 627,697,556 tokens. Dock’s official website is dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

