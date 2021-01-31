Dogecoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.79 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $3.79 billion and approximately $6.38 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0295 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 240.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.87 or 0.00390842 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000209 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 128,178,256,703 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dogecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

