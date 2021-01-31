DOGEFI Price Tops $0.50 on Major Exchanges (DOGEFI)

DOGEFI (CURRENCY:DOGEFI) traded 504.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 31st. DOGEFI has a market capitalization of $502,104.78 and approximately $1.16 million worth of DOGEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DOGEFI token can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001491 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DOGEFI has traded 1,474.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 41.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00047643 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00134630 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00068359 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.08 or 0.00267428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00067082 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00039298 BTC.

DOGEFI Token Profile

DOGEFI’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. DOGEFI’s official website is dogefi.army . The official message board for DOGEFI is medium.com/@DOGEFI

Buying and Selling DOGEFI

DOGEFI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOGEFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DOGEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

