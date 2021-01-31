Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock Position Decreased by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DG. GFG Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 208,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 14,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DG stock traded down $4.44 on Friday, hitting $194.61. 4,483,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,341,481. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.14 and a 200 day moving average of $206.83. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Loop Capital raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.58.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

