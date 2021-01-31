Dollars Price Reaches $0.63 on Exchanges (USDX)

Dollars (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Dollars has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar. One Dollars token can currently be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001912 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dollars has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and $4,051.00 worth of Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dollars alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00048772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00133993 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00271818 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00067760 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00041464 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00067256 BTC.

Dollars Profile

Dollars’ total supply is 4,948,945 tokens. The official website for Dollars is www.dollarprotocol.com

Dollars Token Trading

Dollars can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.