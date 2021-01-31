Donut (DONUT) Price Reaches $0.0165

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded down 37.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last seven days, Donut has traded up 352.9% against the dollar. Donut has a market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Donut token can currently be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00047731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00132286 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00268585 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00067727 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00066838 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00037941 BTC.

Donut Token Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 tokens. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Token Trading

Donut can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

