Donut Trading Up 264.5% Over Last 7 Days (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 60% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 31st. Over the last week, Donut has traded up 264.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Donut token can currently be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Donut has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Donut alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 47.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00048597 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00131925 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00068224 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.63 or 0.00266910 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00042168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00066578 BTC.

Donut Token Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 tokens. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

Donut can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.