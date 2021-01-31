Dorsey Wright & Associates Boosts Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Seascape Capital Management increased its position in Dollar General by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 14,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton increased its position in Dollar General by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Dollar General by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,160,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,035,000 after purchasing an additional 67,236 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Loop Capital upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.58.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $194.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.83. The stock has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

