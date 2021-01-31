Dorsey Wright & Associates Buys 1,713 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,557,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 220,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,430,000 after acquiring an additional 10,982 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 19,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 12,168 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD opened at $135.60 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.95 and a fifty-two week high of $139.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.39.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

