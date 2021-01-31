Dorsey Wright & Associates Buys 2,464 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,565 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Best Buy by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,427,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,368,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,535 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,716,636 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $302,334,000 after acquiring an additional 599,588 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 3,013.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 484,422 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $53,914,000 after acquiring an additional 468,861 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth $38,993,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth $34,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $477,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.10.

Shares of BBY opened at $108.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $124.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

