Dorsey Wright & Associates Buys 704 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Pool were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,686,000 after buying an additional 204,633 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Pool by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 362,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,428,000 after purchasing an additional 35,939 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 318,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,708,000 after purchasing an additional 147,482 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,227,000 after purchasing an additional 180,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Pool by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 214,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,839,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 17,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.98, for a total value of $6,579,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,024,585. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.20, for a total transaction of $7,629,712.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,806,372.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,049 shares of company stock worth $15,842,567. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $354.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 0.72. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $160.35 and a 12-month high of $401.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.84.

POOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.67.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

