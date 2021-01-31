Dorsey Wright & Associates Buys New Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in Celanese by 19.4% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 18,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 20.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after buying an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 499,400.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 9,988 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the third quarter valued at about $2,993,000. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the third quarter valued at about $815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total value of $103,117.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,832.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CE opened at $122.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $52.70 and a twelve month high of $140.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.68.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 26.02%.

CE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Celanese from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.60.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

