Dorsey Wright & Associates Cuts Stock Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Carvana were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Carvana by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

CVNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.77.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total value of $478,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.17, for a total value of $5,555,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $111,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,975,071 shares of company stock valued at $729,500,482. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $261.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $267.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.96. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $302.46. The company has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of -95.67 and a beta of 2.52.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.