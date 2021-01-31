Dorsey Wright & Associates Grows Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in EPAM Systems by 4,526.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,138,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,706 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,209,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,684,024,000 after buying an additional 143,058 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 55.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 340,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,233,000 after purchasing an additional 121,321 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2,230.4% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 91,444 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,561,000 after purchasing an additional 87,520 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,158,719 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,021,153,000 after purchasing an additional 81,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 10,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.30, for a total transaction of $3,403,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,034.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total value of $433,812.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,456.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,105 shares of company stock valued at $10,094,525. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $344.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.97 and a fifty-two week high of $369.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $346.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 63.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $392.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

