Dorsey Wright & Associates Has $1.30 Million Stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 295.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA HYG opened at $86.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.06 and a 200-day moving average of $85.33. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $67.52 and a 52 week high of $88.49.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

