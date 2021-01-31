Dorsey Wright & Associates Has $1.61 Million Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TTD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $628.42.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $792.27, for a total value of $1,357,158.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,323,931.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.54, for a total transaction of $708,709.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,680,031.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,501 shares of company stock worth $35,576,050. 12.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $765.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $841.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $641.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $136.00 and a one year high of $972.80. The company has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 262.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

