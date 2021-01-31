Dorsey Wright & Associates Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 16.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 31.2% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.4% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.49, for a total transaction of $821,522.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,842.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.21, for a total value of $574,091.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,909.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,175 shares of company stock worth $31,883,815 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NOW opened at $543.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.87, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $238.93 and a one year high of $566.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $537.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $493.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOW. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $652.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $565.48.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

