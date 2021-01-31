Dorsey Wright & Associates Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $112.92 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.