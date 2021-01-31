Dorsey Wright & Associates Invests $1.79 Million in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,937 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 287.6% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 374,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,683,000 after purchasing an additional 277,800 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $198,759,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 920.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 226,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,241,000 after purchasing an additional 204,364 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 24.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,187,000 after purchasing an additional 147,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 31.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,379,000 after purchasing an additional 109,051 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on CSGP shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $890.58.

Shares of CSGP opened at $899.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $895.22 and its 200-day moving average is $852.30. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $500.24 and a 12 month high of $951.18. The firm has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

