Dorsey Wright & Associates Makes New $1.78 Million Investment in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 4,033.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in IDEX by 78.8% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in IDEX by 608.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IEX shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen downgraded shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.09.

In related news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 152,450 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total value of $28,913,667.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,693 shares in the company, valued at $9,614,434.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $673,418.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,995.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IEX opened at $186.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.54. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $104.56 and a twelve month high of $211.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

