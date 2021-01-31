Dorsey Wright & Associates Makes New $1.82 Million Investment in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,219,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,454,000 after purchasing an additional 48,683 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HEICO by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 337,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,724,000 after purchasing an additional 50,946 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HEICO by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 95,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,379 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,522,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HEI. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HEICO in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on HEICO from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $36,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,452.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total value of $347,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,569.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

HEI opened at $117.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 51.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.52. HEICO Co. has a 52-week low of $52.01 and a 52-week high of $141.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 4.83.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $426.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.00 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. HEICO’s payout ratio is 6.99%.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

