Dorsey Wright & Associates Makes New $2.27 Million Investment in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 39,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,228,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741,982 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.8% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,138,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,161,000 after purchasing an additional 48,753 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 10.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,863,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,213,000 after purchasing an additional 380,635 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 23.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,572,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,650,000 after purchasing an additional 298,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 27.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,119,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,680,000 after acquiring an additional 241,010 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $48.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $38.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.82.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 19,323 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $924,219.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,442,138.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 50,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $2,291,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,416,401.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,496 shares of company stock valued at $6,490,284. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DAR opened at $62.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.74 and its 200 day moving average is $43.81. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $69.20.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $850.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.39 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

