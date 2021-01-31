Dorsey Wright & Associates Purchases New Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned 0.07% of Worthington Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 83.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 16,072 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Worthington Industries by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,802,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,506,000 after buying an additional 72,743 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Worthington Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Worthington Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 51.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

In other Worthington Industries news, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 28,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $1,517,879.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,807,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Dale T. Brinkman sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $627,724.43. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,530 shares of company stock valued at $4,299,520. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WOR stock opened at $52.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.95. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $19.28 and a one year high of $58.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $731.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

