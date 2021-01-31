Dorsey Wright & Associates Takes $2.08 Million Position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LB. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in L Brands by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,543,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in L Brands by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,468,000 after acquiring an additional 973,270 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in L Brands by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,859,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,149,000 after acquiring an additional 206,948 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in L Brands by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,769,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,491,000 after acquiring an additional 401,037 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in L Brands by 221.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,389,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,188,000 after acquiring an additional 957,421 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LB stock opened at $40.76 on Friday. L Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of -52.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares in the company, valued at $7,734,366.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LB shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of L Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.72.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

