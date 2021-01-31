Dorsey Wright & Associates Takes Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 5,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Terry L. Blaker increased its position in Roper Technologies by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 6,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $392.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $422.24 and a 200-day moving average of $415.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $240.00 and a 1-year high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.5625 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.90.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

