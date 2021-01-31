Dowling & Yahnke LLC Acquires 1,086 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,998 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 1.5% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $21,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 307.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,256,046 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $265,491,000 after buying an additional 1,702,478 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 9.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,409,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,224,950,000 after buying an additional 873,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,489,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $763,673,000 after buying an additional 740,296 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 123.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,290,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $151,768,000 after buying an additional 712,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 145.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 995,323 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $115,564,000 after buying an additional 589,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.28. 9,502,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,412,055. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Several research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.62.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

