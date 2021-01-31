Dowling & Yahnke LLC Acquires 2,101 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $9,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 28,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 33,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Truist lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

NYSE LLY traded down $2.15 on Friday, reaching $207.97. The stock had a trading volume of 8,401,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,999,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $117.06 and a 12-month high of $218.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.34.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $40,807,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,590,097,644.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

