Dowling & Yahnke LLC Boosts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,657 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in Oracle by 6.7% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 17,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 11.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 535,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $31,994,000 after acquiring an additional 54,501 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.9% during the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,316 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 18,112 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 13.6% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.43. The company had a trading volume of 11,451,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,110,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $177.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.84. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $66.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.