Dowling & Yahnke LLC Buys 711 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.48.

AMGN traded down $6.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $241.43. 3,792,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,669,267. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $140.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.42.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

