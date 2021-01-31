Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $10.96 Million Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,341 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $10,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% in the third quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.06. The stock had a trading volume of 393,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,271. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $59.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.17.

