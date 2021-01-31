Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $4.67 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Citigroup by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 45,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Citigroup by 552.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 202,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 171,796 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Citigroup by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 53,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Citigroup by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on C. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $1.82 on Friday, reaching $57.99. The stock had a trading volume of 27,078,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,992,822. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $80.76. The stock has a market cap of $120.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

