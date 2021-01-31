Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $5.57 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,673 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $519.59. 6,788,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,098,390. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $589.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $528.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $509.99. The company has a market cap of $321.63 billion, a PE ratio of 85.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.
Several analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.27.
In other NVIDIA news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $2,108,759.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,096,859.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.
NVIDIA Company Profile
NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.
