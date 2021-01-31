Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $50.53 Million Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC reduced its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 421,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,393 shares during the period. Reliance Steel & Aluminum accounts for 3.6% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Dowling & Yahnke LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $50,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 41.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.2% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 65,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.8% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,370,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,806,000 after purchasing an additional 38,615 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.33.

In related news, VP Michael Patrick Shanley sold 3,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $425,052.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,501 shares in the company, valued at $3,198,952.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 9,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,167,127.50. Insiders sold 24,967 shares of company stock worth $2,975,013 in the last 90 days. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RS traded down $1.50 on Friday, hitting $116.08. 565,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,716. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 5.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.36. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $70.57 and a one year high of $135.33.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

