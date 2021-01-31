Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $7.67 Million Position in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,427 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 185.8% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $437,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,063,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,896,000 after purchasing an additional 970,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000.

VDE traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,047,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,579. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.50 and its 200-day moving average is $48.55. Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $30.03 and a 52 week high of $74.25.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

