Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $7.98 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 20,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 82,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,400,000 after buying an additional 18,930 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,615,000 after buying an additional 92,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 339,299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $75,372,000 after buying an additional 9,813 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 26,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,789,360.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher stock traded up $9.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.84. 5,747,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,874,202. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.27. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $248.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $168.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.15, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.80.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

