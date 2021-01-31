Dowling & Yahnke LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC owned 0.24% of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VOX stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,006. Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $66.51 and a 1-year high of $125.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.10.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.