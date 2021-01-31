Dowling & Yahnke LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.25. 304,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,687. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.57. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $100.90 and a 12 month high of $181.42.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

