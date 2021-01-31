Dowling & Yahnke LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,673 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of VWO traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.68. 22,707,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,253,235. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $54.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.19 and a 200-day moving average of $46.45.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

