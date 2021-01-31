Dowling & Yahnke LLC Reduces Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.1% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $15,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Mastercard by 2.3% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Mastercard by 20.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its position in Mastercard by 49.4% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 24,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 17.9% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.42.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.30, for a total transaction of $8,798,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,336,513 shares in the company, valued at $31,959,062,749.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 600,248 shares of company stock valued at $192,184,106 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $7.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $316.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,627,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,992,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $337.87 and a 200 day moving average of $331.89. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.