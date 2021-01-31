Dowling & Yahnke LLC Reduces Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.1% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $15,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $234.31. The stock had a trading volume of 9,805,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,676,006. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $254.39. The firm has a market cap of $274.54 billion, a PE ratio of 88.42, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.02.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at $81,145,401.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $229.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.53.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

