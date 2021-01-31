Dowling & Yahnke LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,691 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.59. 1,343,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,423. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.36 and its 200-day moving average is $171.81. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $210.49.

