Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 100,017 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lessened its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,017 shares during the quarter. Ionis Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.9% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Dowling & Yahnke LLC owned about 0.34% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $26,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 262.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 30,691 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.55.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $1,941,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at $100,605.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider C Frank Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $701,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 279,840 shares of company stock worth $14,987,659. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.07. The stock had a trading volume of 947,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,931. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.32 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.15 and a beta of 1.42.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

