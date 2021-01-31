Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 1,280 Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF comprises about 1.4% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Dowling & Yahnke LLC owned approximately 0.39% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $19,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 7,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period.

Shares of SOXX traded down $6.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $391.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,535. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $167.79 and a one year high of $426.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $390.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $356.48.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

