Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 540 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,622 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.1% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $15,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH stock traded down $4.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $333.58. 3,899,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,322,445. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $347.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $367.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total value of $855,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,544,554. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,674 shares of company stock worth $11,006,907 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNH. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

