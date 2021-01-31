Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 5,720 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,720 shares during the period. Lancaster Colony comprises about 1.2% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Dowling & Yahnke LLC owned about 0.33% of Lancaster Colony worth $16,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 316.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LANC traded down $1.88 on Friday, reaching $174.58. The company had a trading volume of 375,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,037. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52 week low of $114.55 and a 52 week high of $184.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.72 and its 200-day moving average is $172.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 0.25.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.15). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $349.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lancaster Colony news, Chairman John B. Gerlach, Jr. sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.50, for a total transaction of $820,932.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 292,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,213,963.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

