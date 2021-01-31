Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 789 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,098 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 1.1% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $15,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,444,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Adobe by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 91,200 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,727,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 68,104 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,060,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Adobe by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 135,597 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $78,009,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded down $6.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $458.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,061,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,061. The company has a market capitalization of $220.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $482.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $475.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.58.

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total transaction of $1,014,976.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,553 shares in the company, valued at $9,278,094.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total transaction of $901,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,266 shares in the company, valued at $13,647,544.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,794 shares of company stock valued at $41,391,007. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

