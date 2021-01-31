Dowling & Yahnke LLC Trims Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,139 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.28.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $3.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.49. 10,836,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,903,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.38. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $1,504,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

