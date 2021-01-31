Dragonchain Market Cap Hits $17.12 Million (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. One Dragonchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0463 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges. Dragonchain has a total market capitalization of $17.12 million and $111,823.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dragonchain has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00067924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $299.35 or 0.00896128 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00053955 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005878 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,463.09 or 0.04379821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00020599 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00031318 BTC.

About Dragonchain

Dragonchain (DRGN) is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,194,954 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com

Dragonchain Token Trading

Dragonchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

